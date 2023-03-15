Hyderabad: Group I Main as per schedule, says TSPSC Chairman

Hyderabad: While the State government ordered Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the paper leak of the Assistant Engineer (AE) exam on Tuesday, Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Chairman B Janardhan Reddy has said that the Commission will reschedule the postponed exams by taking all measures to ensure no such malpractices are repeated in the future.

A decision on the cancellation of the AE exam will be taken on Wednesday after the SIT submits a report on it. He said that the other accused Renuka who is working as teacher in Gurukulam, a constable and technical assistant in DRDO will be removed from services by the concerned departments.

The Chairman admitted the Commission's failure in not making fool proof arrangements in the maintenance of the IT applications in the head office. The outsourced IT employee Rajshekar Reddy exploited the situation and leaked the papers from the systems in the office with the help of suspended TSPSC employee Praveen Kumar. The cyber security will be accorded top priority to avoid leakage of confidential information.

He said the Commission had found the paper leakage and alerted the police. The modus operandi was the accused had accessed all systems and stole the information from the Commission office. He said the Commission would seek the help of the reputed IT application organizations to strengthen the cyber security soon.

The Commission Chairman appealed to job aspirants to prepare for the Group I mains which will be conducted mostly in June this year. The commission already completed the recruitment of jobs in six out of 26 notifications issued. He said that there is no need to panic and the Commission is ready to allay apprehensions on the doubts raised by the student after the paper leak.