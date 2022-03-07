Hyderabad: Gullible fall prey to fake FMCG products

Hyderabad: The Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCGs) are the goods which are utilised by individuals on a daily basis. These include a variety of products such as processed foods, prepared meals, beverages, baked goods etc... However, there are a few products in this category like shampoos, soaps, hair oils, biscuits etc that can be easily faked. Many such fake FMCG products continue to rule the local area shops in slum areas, semi-urban colonies and bastis.

Now, the main point is many citizens still cannot make out the difference between the original and the duplicate FMCG products, because the duplicate product manufacturers have gained the expertise in morphing the product image, hologram and also the thickness of the plastics in which these products are sealed.

The main issue that arises over here is that the public at large is still unaware of any such duplicate products that exist in their surrounding local shops, and the irony being the retailer himself not knowing the difference between original and duplicate products, said an officer from the task force.

He added, "The wholesalers who deliver the products at these small-time shops are colluding with the fake product manufacturers for huge commission and are keeping the retailers in the dark without realising that they are playing with the lives of gullible and poor citizens who cannot go to any big shop or supermarket for their groceries. Many poor earns their wages daily and whenever they need any soap or a shampoo or oil, they just walk to their local shop in the area and purchase the product. Such kind of duplicate products are very dangerous and will have a serious health hazard. The task force has arrested many distributors earlier who were involved in selling the duplicate FMCG products to the shop owners, but still the menace of such products continues."

Md Shafi, an activist said, "We have alerted the police department many times about the unhindered flow of such duplicate products in the local shops and the cops have also raided the godowns and arrested the culprits, but still the menace is ongoing. In order to curtail the menace once and forever, the best solution is to create awareness about the existence of duplicate FMCG products among the public like the one which was done by the department in connection with drugs."

If an individual is aware of such duplicate products, then he/she will question the seller before purchasing the product and in such a way, people can be protected from such fraudsters," added Shafi.