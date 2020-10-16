Hyderabad: Gutkha worth Rs 64 lakh seized

Hyderabad: The north zone task force on Thursday raided multiple places under Afzalgunj PS and arrested two persons for selling the gutkha illegally in the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The accused were identified as Fazil Hussain and Abbas.

The Commissioner of police, Hyderabad, Anjani Kumar said that both the arrested accused were transporters of the banned substance and a total of 41 bags of gutkha worth Rs 64 lakh was seized from their possession.

He said, "The arrested ones were actually working for a gang of seven persons who were controlling the entire syndicate in both Telangana and AP. The gang leaders who are still absconding, hired transporters and associates to sell the banned substance, the associates initially would approach a pan shop and kirana shop owner and fix a deal with them to supply the gutka."

"Once a deal was finalised, the associates would hand over the details of the merchants to the gang leaders who then would inform the transporters to supply the products to them in a discreet manner.

Moreover, the gang was importing gutka from Karnataka and keeping it in their godown. Special teams have been formed to nab the gang leaders," stated the officer.