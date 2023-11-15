Hyderabad: Hare Krishna Golden temple celebrates Govardhan puja

Hyderabad: Govardhan puja and Karthika Deepotsavam were grandly celebrated at Hare Krishna Golden temple on Tuesday.

According to the officials of Hare Krishna Golden temple, the highlight of the event was the setting up of a magnificent replica of Govardhana hill, meticulously crafted from 350 kg of pure vegetarian cake and an assortment of delectable food items. The hill was adorned with symbolic kundas, resembling sacred ponds such as Shyama Kunda and Radha Kunda, as well as other significant pilgrimage sites along the Govardhan Parikrama route. The programme began with go- puja, which is the offering of Krishna prasadam to cows and calves in the morning at the temple Goshala.

Later, in the afternoon, a beautiful Govardhana hill was made out of various edible food items and decorated with colorful cookies, sweets, juices, fruits and flowers. The evening marked melodious kirtans and Pallaki Seva to Srila Prabhupada and Nitai Gauranga (Lord Krishna and Balarama). Later, Karthika Deepotsavam celebrated with the lighting of the auspicious Karthika Deepam and a grand Damodara Arati to Yashoda Damodar amidst the enchanting chants of Damodarastakam, captivating all present.

Hare Krishna Movement – Hyderabad, president Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, president, Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad emphasised the poignant significance of Govardhana Lila, illustrating the Lord‘s compassion and direct protection for his devotees. This inconceivable potency and mercy of the Lord are available to everyone, provided they also become Krishna‘s pure devotees.