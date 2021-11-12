Hyderabad: Harish slams BJP, Kishan 'for spreading lies on State's issues'

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday alleged that Union Minister G Kishan Reddy was misleading people by spreading lies on State's issues on social media, and sought an apology.

Addressing a press conference at the Telangana Bhavan, the TRS leader accused the BJP leaders of launching misinformation campaign on various issues, including the procurement of paddy, non-allocation of land to AIIMS at Bibinagar and other developmental programmes in the State. "The Union Minister should stop spreading lies on social media and tender an apology," he demanded.

Harish also ridiculed the BJP protests in districts demanding the government to procure paddy stating that the call had got poor response from farmers. "The Centre has to take our paddy stocks and the BJP leaders should ask the Centre for the same instead," he said, adding that the Centre was taking entire paddy from Punjab and refusing to do the same from Telangana. "Why such partiality towards Punjab farmers. People and farmers are aware of BJP tactics. None supporting BJP protests as farmers are unhappy with the Centre," said Harish.

He suggested the Union Minister to know the facts before levelling charges against the State government. The Minister said that projects like AIIMS, Bayyaram Steel Plant and Coach Factory at Warangal were the rights of the people of Telangana as they were promised in the AP Reorganisation Act.

The Health Minister criticised the Centre for not giving a single medical college to Telangana after allocating 157 colleges in the entire country. "The Centre ignored our repeated appeals for medical colleges, Navodaya Schools and others," he pointed out. He alleged that Kishan Reddy and BJP leaders were misleading the people stating that the State was collecting more VAT on gas cylinders.