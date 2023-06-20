Hyderabad: Haritha Haram programme held in Shadnagar constituency

Rangareddy: Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), the Haritha Haram programme has been launched with the aim of revitalizing forests and promoting the growth of fruit and medicinal plants, making Telangana a healthier State. With numerous ongoing projects nearing completion, the greenery in the Shadnagar constituency is flourishing, with countless plants coming to life along roadsides, government spaces, and villages. Shadnagar MLA Y. Anjaiah Yadav commended the progress made thus far. He, along with Raja Varaprasad, Chairman of State Cooperative Societies, and other local officials, joined the Harithotsavam programme in Kamdaman village of Farooqnagar mandal on Monday. As part of the event,Anjaiah Yadav planted saplings, symbolising the commitment to environmental conservation.

During the gathering, he acknowledged Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s foresight in recognising the threat to humanity and taking decisive action to combat it through tree planting and conservation initiatives within Telangana's jurisdiction. He hailed CM’s visionary approach, describing the Haritha Haram programme as a remarkable movement in the history of the world. The programme has been meticulously planned on a large scale and has emerged as a role model for the country, showcasing its successful implementation in Telangana.

The Haritha Haram programme is not just about planting trees, it embodies a comprehensive effort to revive dying forests, protect the environment, and ensure a better future for generations to come. By emphasising the importance of green spaces and the cultivation of fruit and medicinal plants, the initiative aims to create a healthier and more sustainable Telangana.

Anjaiah Yadav expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister for spearheading this transformative movement and acknowledged the positive impact it has had in the Shadnagar constituency.