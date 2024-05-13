  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Those arriving from other states feel disappointed

Visakhapatnam: The Railway department has failed in ferrying people coming from other states and districts to vote in Visakhapatnam.

The passengers, who are travelling in the super fast express, are expressing their anger as the train is delayed for hours.

The express is supposed to arrive at 9 am on Monday but following the delay, there is no scope to reach before 5 pm.

Train 20812 NED- Vskp exp runs from Huzur Sahib nanded (NED) to Visakhapatnam junction(Vskp) on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday.

The train departs from NED at 4.30 pm and reaches Visakhapatnam at 9:10 am the next day.

Passengers said that the train which initially left five hours late gradually delayed by nine hours.

About 700 people are coming to Visakhapatnam to exercise their right to vote on the train.

They are worried that if they do not reach in time to the polling booths before 6 pm, their entire journey will be wasted.

They are appealing to Railway authorities to take necessary steps and increase the speed to cover the delay so that they reach Visakhapatnam in time.

