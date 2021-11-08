Hyderabad: HC grants bail to Teenmaar Mallanna

The Telangana high court on Monday granted bail to Teenmaar Mallanna alias Chintapandu Naveen. Cases were registered against Mallanna in the various police stations in the city including Chilakalaguda. He was kept in jail for about two months.



The high court which heard the bail petition filed by Teenmaar Mallanna granted the bail. It is learned that he will be released from jail today evening.

Teenmaar Mallanna was arrested in August on the allegations of demanding Rs 30 lakh from a astrologer. The police then conducted raids on Q news and seized some hard disks and documents.

So far, the police registered 38 cases against Mallanna of which six were dismissed by the high court. Of the remaining 32 cases, the high court granted bail in 31 cases.