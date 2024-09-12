Hyderabad Health Run by Sid’s Farm

Sid’s Farm invites you to join the first edition of the Hyderabad Health Run, an event that aims to foster a healthy lifestyle by encouraging families and runners alike. Run, jog, or walk at your own pace to meet your fitness goals. Also spend quality time with your family after the run at our Petting Zoo, Farmer’s Market, Tractor Ride, Live Music, Sid’s Farm Breakfast and much more.

Registration Link: https://ifinish.co.in/running/hhr

Date: September 22, 2024, Sunday

Time: 6:00 AM

Location: Gachibowli Practice Stadium (Entry through Gate 1), Hyderabad

Highlights:

1. Categories:

I. 10K Run (Timed) - ₹799

II. 5K Run (Timed) - ₹599

III. 2K Run (Non-Timed) - ₹499

2. Benefits:

I. Loads of fun activities (includes Petting Zoo, Farmers Market, & Tractor Rides, and more)

II. T-Shirt, Certificate, Goodie Bag, Finisher Medal

III. Breakfast (Breakfast with Sid’s Farm ingredients)

3. Parking: Available within the stadium premises

Additional Information: Registrations close on 18th September 2024, or when all spots are filled.