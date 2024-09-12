Live
Just In
Hyderabad Health Run by Sid’s Farm
Sid’s Farm invites you to join the first edition of the Hyderabad Health Run, an event that aims to foster a healthy lifestyle by encouraging families and runners alike. Run, jog, or walk at your own pace to meet your fitness goals. Also spend quality time with your family after the run at our Petting Zoo, Farmer’s Market, Tractor Ride, Live Music, Sid’s Farm Breakfast and much more.
Registration Link: https://ifinish.co.in/running/hhr
Date: September 22, 2024, Sunday
Time: 6:00 AM
Location: Gachibowli Practice Stadium (Entry through Gate 1), Hyderabad
Highlights:
1. Categories:
I. 10K Run (Timed) - ₹799
II. 5K Run (Timed) - ₹599
III. 2K Run (Non-Timed) - ₹499
2. Benefits:
I. Loads of fun activities (includes Petting Zoo, Farmers Market, & Tractor Rides, and more)
II. T-Shirt, Certificate, Goodie Bag, Finisher Medal
III. Breakfast (Breakfast with Sid’s Farm ingredients)
3. Parking: Available within the stadium premises
Additional Information: Registrations close on 18th September 2024, or when all spots are filled.