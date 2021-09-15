Hyderabad: Heart taken to NIMS through green channel for transplantation

A green channel has been formed from Yashoda hospital in Malakpet to NIMS in Punjagutta to shift the heart for the heart transplantation.

The heart has been taken from a person who was brain dead after an accident and will be given to a patient at NIMS. As the operation is scheduled between 12.30 pm and 1 pm today, the officials prepared a green channel clearing the road for quick transportation.

This the first time that the NIMS has received a heart from a private hospital. Earlier, NIMS has successfully conducted five heart transplantation and all the hearts were from the donors who were declared brain dead at NIMS.

The donor was a constable, Veerababu who met with road accident on September 12 at Gollagudem in Khammam district. The doctors who were treating the constable announced that he was brain dead and his family members have come forwards to donate the constable's heart.