Hyderabad: Heavy downpour batters city

Hyderabad: Sudden downpour had thrown life out of gear in many parts of the city. Traffic came to a grinding halt at many places. Five ambulances were stuck on the Amberpet- Moosarambagh- Malakpet road due to heavy traffic jams.

Quick response by traffic police struggled and cleared the traffic to make way for the ambulances helping in taking the patients to hospitals in time. Their efforts were appreciated by all.

The Weather department has sounded Orange and Yellow alert till September 10. Till late in the evening on Saturday, rainwater was flowing above the bridge at Moosarambagh. Some breaches were also reported on the bridge. As the water receded, the entire road was full of gravel and slush.

Heavy rains began at around 2.30 pm and continued till late in the night. As a result, heavy traffic problems were witnessed at places like Banjara Hills, Begumpet, Punjagutta, Tolichowki, Shaikpet, Goshamahal, Begum Bazar, Puranapul, Shah Ali Banda, Yakutpura, Malakpet, Chanchalguda, Dilsukhnagar, RTC Crossroads, Alwal, Chilkalguda and other areas.

Rainwater entered the houses in low-lying areas of Amberpet and Malakpet. Around 7.30 pm, the GHMC issued an alert saying that people should not come out of houses unless it was an emergency. In Mir Chowk area, a wall collapsed due to rains but no one was injured.

In another incident, heavy water logging was seen at the Government hospital in Nirmal causing inconvenience to patients.

There were heavy flows of water in Musi after four floodgates of Gandipet were lifted by the authorities in the presence of Rajendranagar MLA T Prakash Goud on Saturday.

The authorities did not allow the visitors at the site and alerted the people living in the low-level areas along the Musi river. The water level at Osmansagar was 1,788.80 feet against the full tank level of 1,790 feet.

The two routes, including Amberpet and Malakpet, were packed with vehicles. All the vehicles at Chaderghat were diverted towards MGBS station out-gate route leading to heavy traffic jam.

The GHMC and Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM) teams were plunged into action to clear the water logging areas. The citizens alerted the civic officials about water logging in their areas through Twitter.