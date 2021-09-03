Hyderabad: Heavy rain clogs roads & streets in northern, western parts of city

Hyderabad: As the Southwest Monsoon turned active and vigorous, the city witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday around 8 pm. The northern and western parts recorded heavy rain that led to water-logging and breakdown of several vehicles.

The clogged areas included Kukatpally, Seri Lingampally, Balanagar, Khairtabad, Qutbullahpur, Manikonda, Moosapet, Madhapur, Ameerpet, Kompally, Bowenpally, Somajiguda, Masab Tank, Banjara Hills, Attapur, Hyderguda, Rajendranagar, Meerpet, Trimulgherry.

In Srinagar Colony (Yousufguda) rainwater even entered parking areas of several apartments. In Khairtabad all roads and streets were flooded. Vinod of Ameerpet said people had to face hardship due to water stagnation. Two-wheelers and four-wheelers parked in lanes were submerged. Some cars even broke down in Srinagar Colony. He had also informed the GHMC officials.

Following the rain commuters were left stranded in traffic. Many employees could not commute on bikes. They faced a difficult time booking aggregator taxis or even flagging cabs due to a surge in prices.

Some commuters trying to book Ola and Uber found a nearly 60 per cent surge in prices. An IT employee was returning home but could not reach in the evening as his car got submerged in Jubilee Hills. He faced difficulties to book a cab. He said from Ameerpet to Alwal fare was Rs 1,150. During the normal time it is around Rs 450.

City to witness drizzle for 4days

Generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle is forecast for Hyderabad from September 3 to 6, while rain will occur on September 7 and 8, according to the IMD bulletin.

It said on Thursday that the day temperatures from September 3 to 8 would be 31, 31, 31, 30, 30 and 30 degrees Celsius respectively.

The maximum temperature during the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 am was 32.8 degrees Celsius, two degrees less than normal.In a warning to Telangana the IMD said Thunderstorms, lightning and squall will occur in the State on September 3 and 4, along with heavy rain on 5 and 6 in Siddipet, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri and Medak districts.

Thirteen other districts will also receive heavy rain. There will be light to moderate rain, along with thunderstorms in isolated places/most places in the State on September 5 and 6.