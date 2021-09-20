Hyderabad: Heavy rain lashes several city areas, outskirts

Begumpet: Heavy rain lashed several areas in the twin cities and the outskirts on Sunday. Amid dark clouds, the rain started in the afternoon and continued till the evening. Despite the rain, the Ganesh immersion procession continued, but at a slow pace.

There was rain in Amberpet, Hydernagar, MJ Market, Secunderabad, Tarnaka, Habsiguda, Nacharam, Mallapur, Kushaiguda, Charlapally, Allwayn Colony, Pragatinagar, Kukatpally, Keesara, Rampally, Old City, Charminar, L B Nagar, Pedda Amberpet and Abdullapurmet.

Several roads across the city overflowed affecting movement of traffic. Many people were seen taking shelter under Metro station pillars to avoid getting drenched. Following the rain several low-lying areas were inundated.

Meanwhile, the IMD bulletin forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on September 20 and 23. It said cloudy sky with light rain will occur on September 21 and 22, while predicting rain on September 24 and 25. The day temperatures from Monday to Saturday will be 32, 31, 30, 31, 32 and 34 degrees Celsius respectively.

In a warning to the State, the bulletin said heavy rain is likely on September 21. Thunderstorms with lightning are forecast at isolated places in Telangana on September 21 and 22.

During the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, rain occurred in several districts. The chief amounts of rainfall (in cm) were: Sirpuru (dist Kumaram Bheem) 4, Chinthakam (Khammam), Burgampadu (B. Kothagudem), Sathupalle (Khammam), Jainoor (Kumaram Bheem) 3 each, Utnur (Adilabad), Tekulapalle (B Kothagudem), Yellandu (B Kothagudem) 2 each. There was one cm rain each in Palawancha, Venkatapur (Mulugu), Bejjur (Kumaram Bheem), Aswaraopet (B. Kothagudem), Mulug, Mothey (Suryapet) and Perur (Mulugu).