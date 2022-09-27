Hyderabad: Heavy rains bring city to its knees

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed the city on Monday leading to water logging at several areas; disrupting normal life. Low-lying areas across the city were worst affected and traffic was at a standstill for hours in parts of the city.

The day temperature marginally dropped after a few days of continuous relative humidity. The southern and central parts of Hyderabad reported contineous thunderstorms for nearly an hour. Several major stretches namely Khairtabad, Punjagutta, Ameerpet, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Malakpet, Mehdipatnam, Tolichowki, Shaikpet, and Uppal.

Rain and thunderstorms were witnessed in Nampally, Abids, Mehdipatnam, Amberpet, Malakpet, Uppal, Nagole, LB Nagar and Tarnaka. Several parts of Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Ameerpet and Punjagutta.

Waterlogging was reported in Begumpet, Secunderabad, Tolichowki, Shaikpet, Banjara Hills, Madhapur, Gachibowli, and various parts of the Old city. The traffic beneath the PVNR Expressway at Attapur came to a standstill as the road leading to Aramghar x roads was under water.

Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) predicts rain across the city for the next two days. Moderate rainfall (15.60 mm-64.40mm) is predicted at Charminar, LB Nagar, Rajendranagar, Malakpet, Falaknuma and Chandrayangutta while only light rainfall is expected in other parts of the city.