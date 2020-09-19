Hyderabad: Heavy rains lash parts of city, more to follow

Hyderabad: Keesara mandal received highest rainfall on Saturday as the rains have lashed the city because of the low pressure in the Bay of Bengal.



Several southern Telangana districts received moderate to heavy rainfall on Saturday. The Keesara area in Medchal Malkajgiri district recorded 101.0 mm rainfall by 6 pm on Saturday followed by Rajapur in Mahbubnagar district, which recorded 84.5 mm of rainfall.

The other places which received heavy rains include Gangaram in Sathupally (68.3 mm), Modgul in Rangareddy district (66.8 mm), Mudigonda in Nalgonda (66 mm), Garla in Mahabubabad (63.8), Uppal (57.5), Ghatkesar (54.5 mm).

Several parts of the Hyderabad city received heavy rainfall on Saturday and there were complaints of water logging at different places. The places like Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Mehdipatnam, Begum Bazar, Basheerbagh, Koti, Kushaiguda, Uppal, Nagole, Hayatnagar, Abdullapurmet, Alwal, Saroornagar and other places received moderate to heavy rainfall. The GHMC complaint cell received 40 grievances related to water logging and 16 about fallen trees on its call centers.

During the past three days GHMC received 236 complaints regarding water logging, 11 building collapses and 29 about falling trees.

According to the Met department officials, the city may witness more rains for the next five days with heavy rains and thunderstorms and the reason attributed to the rains was cyclonic circulation over Telangana and other places. Another low pressure area would develop in Bay of Bengal and its nearby areas on Sunday and it is going to strengthen further. GHMC commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar directed all the officers and field teams to be on alert in wake of heavy rains.