Hyderabad: Heavy vehicles' entry raises public's hackles

Hyderabad: The stationed or slow-moving heavy vehicles including water tankers, road cleaners, tractors engaged in civic works during the day time pose risk to commuters. As they stand stationed right in the middle of a road, surprise many commuters.

During the busy hours, these vehicles sometimes lead to traffic snarls as their sudden appearance on highways continues to pose risks. The works taken up by GHMC which include the watering of plants on the median, maintenance by the engineering wing, road cleaning or the movement of labour and equipment on tractors are seen at different locations in the city limits, particularly during peak hours.

"Each time I commute on roads, I find that most works are being taken up during the traffic time. It has become a daily routine for me to witness the same at Jubilee Hills, where tankers water the plants on the median in the wee hours every afternoon. They move slowly in middle of the road and have become a nuisance," said R Mahender, a resident.

N Sukumar, a resident of Kompally said that most works in the area are being taken up during

afternoon or evening. "Commuters are forced to take diversions. Sometimes traffic jams occur. Instead of doing these works during peak traffic hours, it will be good if it is done in the early hours or during night, so that there will be no disturbance caused by it," he said.

Earlier, during the GHMC elections, the works like laying of roads, filling potholes and electricity-related were taken up at an inappropriate time causing problems to the people in most of the areas in the city, particularly in Madhapur, Jubilee Hills, Begumpet and Kompally.

Responding to the issue, the Traffic CI of Jubilee Hills, K Muthu, said, "On several occasions we warned the GHMC workers and those who water the plants; we even issued orders to stop such works during peak traffic hours."