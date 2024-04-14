Hyderabad Heritage walk flagged of to commence the World Heritage Day 2024 week celebrations

Dr. Rohini, Deputy Superintending Archaeologist of ASI Hyderabad Circle, along with Er. Vedakumar, Chairman of the Deccan Heritage Academy Trust (DHAT), Ar. Nitin R Sinha, Secretary of ICOMOS India, and Ar. GSV Suryanarayana Murthy, South Zone Representative of ICOMOS India, flagged off the Hyderabad Heritage walk to commence the World Heritage Day 2024 week celebrations. They were joined by Dr. Vasanta Sobha, Ar. Madhu Vottery, andother members of ICOMOS India, as well as participants of the walk on April 14, 2024.

Commencing the Heritage walk on April 14, 2024under ICOMOS India South Zone in Collaboration with Deccan Heritage Academy Trust (DHAT)

Dr. Rohini, Dy SA, ASI and Er. M. Veda Kumar, Chairman, DHAT interacting with the participants of Heritage walk on April 14, 2024 under ICOMOS India South Zone in Collaboration with Deccan Heritage Academy Trust (DHAT)

Conclusion at Chowmahalla Palace with the participants of Heritage walk on April 14, 2024 under ICOMOS India South Zone in Collaboration with Deccan Heritage Academy Trust (DHAT)







