Hyderabad: Heroin worth Rs 14.2 cr seized from Burundi national at RGIA

Hyderabad: The Customs Air Intelligence officers at the RGI Airport Shamshabad seized heroin worth Rs 14.2 crore from a female Burundian passenger who arrived from Nairobi.



According to officials, over 2,027g of heroin was recovered from the passenger, who arrived by Air Arabia Airways flight no G9-458 on Sunday.

Based on passenger profiling and meticulous observation, the sleuths identified and intercepted the passenger, aged about 43.

On examining her baggage, the officials found 8 traditional African dresses, one ladies’ handbag, and 3 soaps. The baggage appeared to be heavier than normal weight. On careful opening of side layers of the dresses, the handbag, and the soaps, they found black/clear plastic pouches concealed in each of the layers of the handbag, buttons of dresses, and in the soaps.

The pouches contained brownish white powder which upon testing appeared to be ‘heroin’, a narcotic drug which is prohibited under NDPS Act, 1985. A total of 2,027g of heroin valued at approximately Rs 14.2 crore in the international market was seized.

The passenger has been arrested under NDPS Act, 1985 and sent to judicial custody.

Diligent, alert and prompt action by the Hyderabad Customs officers has resulted in this huge catch of narcotics, said the officer.