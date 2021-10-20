Hyderabad: High Court says CJ makes new appointments

Hyderabad: Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Satish Chandra Sharma has appointed Dr D Nagarjun, Special Sessions Judge for trial of cases relating to atrocities against women and 11th Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge, Hyderabad, as Registrar General for the High Court of Telangana.

Dr Nagarjun will take the charge of his new post from Registrar (Administration) High Court for the State of Telangana, who is holding the full additional charge of the post.

Further, G Anupama Chakravarthy, Registrar General of High Court of Telangana, has been transferred and posted as the Chairperson, Co-operative Tribunal, Hyderabad.

Similarly, M Radha Krishna Chahavan, Registrar, (OSD) Information Technology-cum-Central Project Coordinator, High Court of Telangana, has been transferred and posted as first Additional Senior Civil Judge, LB Nagar, RR district-cum-Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Cyberabad at LB Nagar, RR district.

The Chief Justice also appointed D Ramakanth, Special Judge for trial of offences under the SCs and STs (POA) Act, 1989-cum-VII Additional District and Sessions Judge, Mahbubnagar, as Registrar (OSD) Information Technology-cum-Central Project Coordinator, High Court of Telangana.

The first Additional District and Sessions Judge, Mahbubnagar will hold full additional charge of the post of Special Judge for trial of offences under the SCs and STs (POA) Act, 1989-cum-VII Additional District and Sessions Judge, Mahbubnagar, until further orders.