Hyderabad: HMDA demolishes another 22 illegal structures

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has identified illegal structures and is carrying out demolition drive under its Municipal Corporations, Municipalities and Gram Panchayats.

On Saturday, HMDA officials along with District Task Force teams demolished another 22 illegal buildings in four municipalities. The demolition work was done on (3) illegal structures in Peerjadiguda Municipal Corporation, (4) illegal structures in Gundlapochampally Municipality, (2) illegal structures in Adibhatla Municipality and (13) illegal structures in Narsingi Municipality.

The drive has been going on since last Monday. The officials took action against 82 illegal structures during the week. 66 of them were demolished, another 16 illegal structures were seized.

Among those seized by HMDA and the task force on Saturday were a ready mix cement plant and a crusher plant in Adibhatla municipality and also a petrol bunk within the Narsingi Municipality.