Hyderabad: HMDA installs plaque at Tank Bund in honour of Sarojini Naidu

Hyderabad: To mark the 143rd birth anniversary of freedom fighter and poet Sarojini Naidu, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Sunday set up a stone plaque with her poem on Hussain Sagar inscribed on it, at Hussain Sagar popularly known as Tank Bund.

The Nightingale of India in her poem titled, 'The Hussain Saagar' describes the lake as a 'living image of her soul' and is an extract from her book 'The Bird Of Time' published in 1912, and contained a tribute to Hussain Sagar.

Taking it to the social media platform, Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, in a tweet, said the display would be a permanent fixture at the lake.

"Today is the 143rd birth anniversary of the Nightingale of India, Sarojini Naidu. To commemorate her love for close association with #Hyderabad, we have displayed her poem "Hussain Saagar"@TankBund & it will be a permanent fixture," Arvind Kumar tweeted.