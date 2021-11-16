Hyderabad: HMDA receives good response for Uppal Bhagayat layout bids

Hyderabad: As part of the process of selling 44 plots in Uppal Bhagayat layout, a pre-bid was conducted by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Monday. It received good response.

Representatives of local land traders, as well as builders, developers, companies and agencies, attended the pre-bid meeting to look into terms and conditions.

HMDA Chief Engineer BLN Reddy, Estate Officer K Gangadhar, Chief Accounts Officer C Vijayalakshmi, OSD M Rankishan, Chief Planning Officer K Gangadhar, Land Acquisition Officer Prasunamba and MSTC officials attended the meeting to clarify buyers' doubts, instalment payments and registration process.

In his address Reddy said all citizens can participate in the bidding and the sale of the layout, which has been going on in two phases so far. It has received an unexpected response.

The Uppal Bhagayat Venture which has 250 acres of infrastructure covering an area of about 733 acres under the GHMC — will be headquartered in Hyderabad in the coming days, officials informed. Till now, a total of 44 plots (1.35 lakh square yards) have been sold. They include 21 residential and 15 multi-purpose; four plots have been kept for shopping and entertainment. The layout has provision for medical and education facilities, as two plots each are dedicated to hospital and educational institutions.