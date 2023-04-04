Hyderabad: HMDA to restore historical stepwell of Osmania University

Hyderabad: After being neglected for years, the 200-year-old historical step wells on the Osmania University campus, the HMDA (Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority) in association with other organisations like Rainwater Project, Lions Club, and Osmania University students began the restoration works of the stepwell on Monday.

The works were carried out under the auspices of MAUD Special Chief Secretary Aravind Kumar on the direction of Municipal and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao.

HMDA authorities who completed the restoration works of Bansilalpet step well were studying the ancient structures in Osmania University. University Vice-Chancellor Ravinder, Rainwater Project founder Kalpana Ramesh, HMDA officials, Dr B Prabhakar IFS, SK Meera (OSD, HUMTA), and Engineering Officers met on several occasions and chalked out a strategy to begin the restoration works of step wells.

Around 100 OU students, officials and volunteers participated in the renovation of Osmania University's ancient well. Volunteers from Rainwater Project, Lions Club District 320(B), Pink Circle, Green Team (Wanaparthy), Environment Students, Civil Engineering Students, Archeology Students and History Students of Osmania University also served an helping hand.