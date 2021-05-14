Hyderabad: HMWSSB Vigilance wing drive against illegal connections

Hyderabad: The Vigilance wing of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) booked cases against illegal pipeline connections and seized 1,064 electric motors and registered 834 cases in the last 18 months.

The Vigilance officers are continuing their drive against illegal water connections and booking cases under IPC section 269,430 in respective police stations for securing illegal connections from the board pipelines.

The officers are identifying illegal connections and seizing motors in the different parts of the City and creating awareness to the public on unauthorised connections. They are asking residents to inform if they found any illegal water connections in the locality, said an official of HMWSSB.

Speaking to The Hans India, P Thirupathi, Vigilance officer, HMWSSB, said that the board team had regularised 21,000 illegal water connections under different schemes, like Voluntary Disclosure Scheme (VDS) and seized 6,812 motors in the last three years.

With the help of the staff, the vigilance team collected around Rs 30 crore as pending bills in the last three years, he added.

During the past three years, the board officials were creating public awareness that criminal cases would be booked against those trying to have a water connection without the board's permission.

The officials said if anyone finds an illegal water connection or use of a domestic connection for commercial purpose, the Vigilance staff could be informed on 998999100, 9989992268.