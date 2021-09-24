Hyderabad: Home remedies without consulting doctors lead to internal ailments

Hyderabad: Technology invented social media and social media has brought knowledge to fingertips and influence people. Social media has millions of videos related to every sector of life. People use it to get information on anything, even medication. According to practitioners of Allopathy, Ayurveda and Unani, self-medication is unsafe and harmful; patients could face negative results sometimes.



As dengue is on surge in the State, people are trying self-medication with 'Desi Totkas' without consulting doctors. Immunity power goes down in dengue patients as platelets drop. The platelet plasma therapy is costly in private hospitals. People are consuming 'papaya' and its leaf juice in large quantity to increase blood platelets.

To skip hospitalisation and lab expenses, people are applying traditional home remedies on patients to boost their immunity. Papaya plays a key role in increasing blood platelets in dengue patients. It is in demand in the market. The cost of papaya has gone up. The fruit available at Rs 30 a few days back is being sold at Rs 50, as per demand.

Not only papaya, but it leaves also have huge demand. Taking it as advantage, manufacturers are preparing papaya juice and supplying it to Ayurveda stores. It is also being sold on E-Commerce, as getting papaya leaves is highly impossible.

The importance and advantages of papaya and its leaves are true, but using them without prescription is not recommended, as it may harm patients. Speaking to The Hans India, Vice-Principal of DRBR Ambedkar Ayurvedic College Dr Umasrinivasa Rao said "definitely papaya and its leaves are good and approved medicines in Ayurveda. But it shuld not be taken without prescription. People are very innocent and follow social media content that is absolutely dangerous and not recommended."

He added that "the market focuses on business and does not bother about public life. Most medicines in the market are being sold without prescription. A person can purchase all Ayurvedic medicine without prescription that can harm one's health. In foreign countries, there is a policy that no one can buy a single tablet without prescription. The record of a patient will be maintained after purchasing medicine. No medicine is given later on old prescription."

Dr Rao suggested to people not follow social media videos for treatment. He explained that people think that Ayurveda medicine and home remedies have no side-effects, but anything can be harmful without prescription. The home remedy may not claim life; but it may lead to other internal ailments.

Many people succumbed during Corona after using 'Sana Ka Patta' without doctor's advice. Many are suffering from internal diseases, such as ulcers and sores, for consuming home-made energy boosters.