Hyderabad: Horti varsity holds brainstorming session on area expansion of grapes

Rajendranagar: To ferment the ideas to expand the area of grape cultivation and to chin-up farmers involved the Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University on Monday organised a brainstorming session on "Area Expansion of Grapes in Telangana" at College of Horticulture, here.

The program saw the presence of NABARD CGM Santhanam, Director of Research at Horticultural University (SKLTSHU) Dr. A Bhagwan, Vice Chancellor Dr. B Neeraja Prabhakar, Commissioner of Horticulture L Venkatram Reddy, ex-Vice Chancellor Dr S D Shikhamany, Director ICAR National Research Centre on Grape, Pune, Dr. R H Somkumar, Principal Scientist (Plant Pathology), ICAR-NRCG, Pune Dr. Sujoy Saha, besides grape farmers. The dignitaries visited the Grape Research Station Rajendranagar where around 30 varieties of grapes are grown under the supervision of scientific and technical staff of the station led by Dr.D Vijaya, head (GRS).

The dignitaries, officials and farmers went round the room at the display arena to taste the varieties including juice, table, raisin and wine, which are suitable for cultivation in the State.