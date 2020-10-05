Hyderabad: Hustle-bustle back at Shilparamam

Hyderabad: The famous arts and crafts village at Madhapur, which usually throngs with visitors for a dash of ethnicity and festivities on major occasions, remained closed due to Covid outbreak for over six months. And as it has just re-opened, after undergoing a huge facelift, crowds starved of any respite from Covid stressed flocked to it on the first weekend.



"We observed footfalls of around 3,000 on Sunday, When it was thrown open on October 2, we had a record number of 1,450 visitors on day one. It is a good start. We're hopeful of increasing footfalls in days to come, both at Uppal and Madhapur Shilparamams," informed P Sucharitha, Representative Officer, Shilparamam, Madhapur. The officials organised cultural programmes to entertain the visitors. Programs such as Bharat Natyam, Kuchipudi, folk dramas and songs, along with impressive message-oriented skits, regaled the audience. There were no changes in entrance ticket price at Rs 40 for adults Rs 20 for children and timings are as usual, from 2 pm to 8:30 pm every day.

Ventakeshwar, administrative officer, said that around 700 people visited Uppal Shilparamam. All safety protective measures are being enforced. None without masks is allowed.

Expressing happiness over his visit to Shilparamam after a long gap, H Shahidhar, a techie at Deloittee, said," It is so blissful to breathe fresh air outside and it's very relaxing to pay a visit to enjoy cultural activities and rustic creativity on display at the stalls."





