Hyderabad: IAS probationers visit ICCC

Hyderabad: As many as eight IAS probationers of batch-2020 allotted to Telangana cadre, visited the Telangana State Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) on Thursday, as part of an official visit.

According to officials, the team visited the centre to familiarise themselves with the functioning of the police department and to study the technological advancements of Hyderabad City Police.

The team of probationers included Makarandu Manda, Mayank Mittal, B Rahul, Apurva Chauhan, Praful Desai, Abhishek Augustya, Ashwini Wakhade and Pratibha Singh visited the ICCC and Hyderabad City Commissionerate.

During the visit, they were briefed on the engineering features of the building and were given an overview of the technology fusion centre, crisis management centre, CCTVs and analytics features of the Command Control Centre. The trainees got an exposure to police operations, technical, administrative and other coordination aspects.

The trainee officers also visited the museum and helipad and later met Hyderabad Police Commissioner, C V Anand who explained them about the city police history, functioning of various wings, technological advancements, and the importance of applications being used to control crime and uphold the law and order.