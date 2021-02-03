Hyderabad: IIIT CIE to organise bootcamp on AI

Gachibowli: The Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at IIIT Hyderabad (CIE-IIITH), one of the largest and oldest deep tech academic incubators in India, along with the Hyderabad chapter of Headstart Network, known for its Startup Saturdays and programmes supporting early stage startups, signed an MoU with MUST Research for running AI Product Development Bootcamp.

Through this association, the three parties will collaborate to organise and run a five-day bootcamp every month starting from this month, which will help early stage startups, students and IT Professionals to get hands-on experience in developing AI Products.

MUST Research mainly focuses on advanced research on cutting-edge technologies like structured data analysis and modeling, text mining and Neuro Linguistic Programme (NLP).

As part of the program every month, each cohort will accommodate upto 20 teams (3 members in each). The 5-day bootcamp will focus on building AI products in sectors like healthcare, retail, education, transportation and smart cities. It will help candidates with data science & analytics, ML algorithms and Ideation & implementation.

Prof Ramesh Loganathan, COO, CIE-IIITH, said, "There is a need of such bootcamps which give a broad view to next gen entrepreneurs and fresh graduates about AI and help them with hands-on experience in working around the same. "

"Since our inception in 2007, we have been supporting early stage startups through our various initiatives such as Startup Saturday, Headstart Mentor etc. This bootcamp will help us support startups in a more structured way," said Anubhav Tiwari, City Lead, Headtstart Network, Hyderabad.

"Partnering with Headstart and CIE-IIITH will help us reach the right audience.With the incubation support, many such product ideas coming out of the bootcamps can eventually be converted into a startup" said Joy Mustafi, Founder, MUST Research.