Hyderabad: Inter students in a fret over little time for exams

Hyderabad: With the Intermediate final examinations a little over a month away, students of junior colleges are taking to social media to voice their views on the ensuing examinations and demanding that they be promoted without conducting final exams. To grab the attention of authorities, they tagged Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Twitter.

In Telangana Intermediate examinations are scheduled between May 1 and May 20, even though the government has reduced the syllabus by 30 per cent. Students rue that the task of completing the preparation in less than a month is difficult, as syllabus is yet to be finished. Moreover, practical examinations would consume a month's time, thereby leaving no time for preparation.

Speaking to The Hans India, Charishma, a second year BiPC student, who studies in a junior college in Banjara Hills, said, "we don't have time. Our practical examinations will be from April 7 to April 20 leaving us a very little time to prepare. Teachers have not covered many topics, as syllabus is not covered entirely. How would one write an exam without understanding a concept and asking us to mug up by giving particular questions with answers?"

"We know demanding to promote us without conducting examinations is not fair, but asking for extra time for preparation would have consequences, such as late admissions for higher -studies and difficulty to appear for other competitive exams," said Vaishali, another II year MPC student, studying in Chaitanya Junior College. She has been apprehensive about her performance of her final exam and practicals.

"This year, many students will score less or fail, as we are preparing for mathematics, physics and chemistry covering only 50 per cent, casting out languages. We hope the decision is re-considered. We request the government to allot extra time for preparation, as it is causing stress on students and impacting their mental health," deplored Mudhiraj, a first-year Inter student.

Parents of students of private colleges expressed similar views stating that the government should re-think its decision as Covid-19 cases surge across State. "I have seen my daughter's online classes. She could hardly understand anything. The government should promote them without conducting exams in the view of the pandemic." Said Madhulika, a parent whose daughter studies in a well-known junior college.

Meanwhile, lecturers said many students had expressed their disappointment over the final examination and worry about their performance in finals. "Many junior colleges are asking students to mug up answers, rather than understanding the concept. Lecturers are preparing only important questions, assuring them that this would suffice," said M Krishnaiah, a lecturer.