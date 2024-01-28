Hyderabad: Intrusion at OU girls hostel sparks safety concerns

Hyderabad: Women students expressed their outrage following the incident where two men allegedly broke into the women’s hostel’s bathroom. Students at the Osmania University PG College staged a protest on Saturday, expressing their frustration over the incident of security breach at the women’s hostel the previous night. Two unknown persons allegedly broke into the women’s hotel bathroom and one of them was caught by the students. The incident led to increased tensions on the campus, prompting a police investigation. Students were seen raising slogans as they blocked the way in front of their hostel while police personnel were seen persuading them to leave the spot. Rohini Priyadarshini, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North Zone said that an unidentified person scaled the campus wall and barged into the PG girls’ hostel at OU Sub-Campus. “We received information about an unidentified person scaling the campus wall and entering the girls’ hostel. Upon reaching the spot, we found that the accused had already been apprehended by the students and security personnel. We took custody of the individual and placed him in a patrol vehicle,” said DCP Priyadarshini.

The DCP said that the investigation was going on, after one of the accused was taken into custody. The students also demanded the resignation of the vice chancellor over the breach. Voicing concern over repeated incidents of security breaches at girls hostels in the twin cities, BRS MLC K Kavitha pointed out that the incident at the Secunderabad PG hostel for women had amply proved that protection of women, which was a priority in the previous BRS regime, ceased to be viewed with importance in the Congress rule. Posting her response to the incident on X, she said the government had failed to act on reports that miscreants turned troublesome for inmates in another hostel for girls at Osmania University recently.