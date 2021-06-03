Hyderabad: Jab slot regd citizens hit hard as private centres play truant

Hyderabad: Be that be caller tunes, speakers at junctions or advertisements on TV all these voice the need of vaccination that too as soon as possible, but very astonishing people going for the vaccination are sent back!



Following which several complaints poured in on Tuesday at the health department desk saying no vaccine was given even after getting a slot. A private hospital in the northern part of the city asked as many as 15 people to go away and come later until further notice.

Parmesh Reddy, resident of Secunderabad was one among others who had booked a slot for getting a jab but when he arrived at the private vaccination centre to take a shot he was asked to visit again with the new slot.

He said, while I was making the online registration for the vaccine, "I had found over 400 slots opened on Monday morning and then I chose the nearest center and got confirmation but when I went to the centre, they asked me that they don't have any stock and it is the fault of government that they did not updated the same on website," claimed Parmesh.

After registration, hospitals deny giving vaccines In another instance, Shekhar Bandaru said, "10 days earlier I got three slots booked for me and my parents in a private centre (hospital) in LB Nagar, when I called the hospital staff they replied that they are not in the list to give vaccine."

Shekhar further said that he was not sure how the hospital was in the list of vaccination centers while registering for slots. "Good that I didn't take the effort to travel with my parents, better to call the centre before visiting for vaccination," he added.

The same issue was experienced with two others Rao and Sandeep who had booked a slot but didn't get the vaccine and they had to return to their homes.