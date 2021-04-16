Hyderabad: Jana's victory is imminent, says Tagore

Nampally: AICC State in-charge Manickam Tagore on Thursday expressed confidence that victory of the party candidate, K Jana Reddy, in the Nagarjunasagar by-election was 'imminent'.

Speaking to the media, he alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was 'using the police, money and liquor power' in the by-election, adding that the 'police were acting as agents of KCR', while condemning the arrest of party leader Manavata Rai.

Tagore also alleged that the Election Commission had completely failed in preventing 'irregularities' of the ruling party leaders. He asserted that Reddy would stand by people of the constituency and the State and become their voice in the Assembly.

He urged voters to send Reddy to the Assembly as their representative by voting in his favour. Tagore stated that distribution of money and liquor by allegedly by the ruling party leaders would not prevent his victory. He made it clear Reddy would get a massive majority if the elections were held in a democratic manner.

Taking a jibe at the BJP, he said it had been proved that its victory in the Dubbaka was 'just a bubble'. He maintained that the saffron party had lost deposits in 105 assembly constituencies of the state in the 2018 elections. "A similar result would be repeated in the upcoming by-election.".

Jana Reddy said the party was going to create history in the by-elections, while urging people to vote for Congress 'for a new trend in State politics' He alleged that some people of the constituency were suffering due to the excesses of the TRS leaders.