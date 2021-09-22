Hyderabad: Javadekar disses TRS for family rule

Hyderabad: Former Union minister and BJP senior leader Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday expressed confidence that the party would form the next government in Telangana, as people are backing it. He claimed that the overwhelming response to 'Praja Sangram yatra' clearly shows that people now want a change and a development-oriented government. He stated that people have confidence in BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as in the State leadership.

After being a part of BJP State president Bandi Sanjays' 'yatra, Javadekar addressed people at Nizamsagar Crossroads in Kamareddy. He said there was no question of rest till the ouster of the 'family rule and corrupt' TRS government in the State. He criticised that the foundation itself of the TRS government was based on 'lies' and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao did not fulfill any promise like waiving loans of farmers, giving a job to each house, allotting double bed room houses to the poor, three acres land to Dalits and unemployment allowance to youth.

'People of Telangana who voted the TRS to power have been expressing repentance as KCR is deceiving them with his fake promises', he said. Javadekar charged that over one lakh government employees were retired during the last seven years. But the State government did not even fill these vacant posts. He faulted the way KCR was ruling the State, adding TRS was not a people's government as it was confined to KCR's son, daughter, nephews and other family members. He appealed to people to dethrone the family rule.