Hyderabad: Jawahar Nagar dump yard, a living hell for locals

Hyderabad: The residents of Dammaiguda and Nagaram have tried every possible protest to draw the attention of the powers-that-be to the need to shift the Jawahar Nagar dump yard as polluted water draining from the 20 MW power plant is making it a hell of living for the residents residing there and leading to an increase in spread of skin diseases. Now in order to open the eyes of officials and lament the hardships faced by locals, the Joint Action Committee of the anti-dumping yard will be organising a 2K run from Dammaiguda to Nagaram on November 13.

Locals pointed out that the concerned officials are least bothered to find out an alternative solution for the issue. During midnight, the polluted water is been drained out from the dump yard onto roads leading to many fatal accidents.

Sandeep, resident of Kaarmik Nagar-Dammaiguda said, "Daily at midnight, leachate water is discharged from the 20 MW power plant that has been set up at the Jawahar Nagar dump yard. As our colony is just adjacent, it has becoming a living hell for us as we are not able to breathe fresh air. It has also lead to an increase in mosquito menace causing skin diseases."

"We faced this issue six months back, but it was not solved on a permanent basis. Polluted water has been flowing into the colonies from the past one week. We have also tweeted about the issue and urged the officials to take a permanent solution but no action has been taken yet," said T Rahul, a resident of Nagaram.

"As no permanent solution is been taken by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Dammaiguda and Nagaram municipality, we have decided to organise a 2K run for highlighting the hardship faced by us due to the dump yard," said another resident of Dammaiguda.