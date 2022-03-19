Hyderabad: Jawaharnagar lake turns into death hole

Hyderabad: The threat of drowning cases in the famous Jawaharnagar lake during this summer is looming large as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is yet to take up safety measures at the lake premises. Three drowning cases were already reported in Jawaharnagar lake.



According to police records, every year 20 cases of drowning to death are being reported and still there is no fencing or any caution notices or boards installed at the lake premises.

Spread over one acre the Jawaharnagar lake has not yet been developed or protected from land sharks. Even after several complaints lodged by residents demanding to put up fencing all over the lake the concerned authorities did not bother to respond. All their pleas went unaddressed.

Sources said that Rs 2 crore were sanctioned for the beautification, conservation, and setting up fencing across the lake, but till now the works have not been taken up and the lake is left unprotected causing danger to children as they come there for swimming.

On Wednesday, a 13-year-old boy, resident of Jawaharnagar went to learn swimming along with his friends and died after drowning in the lake. The children are unaware of the depth of the lake.

Locals said that many people especially children come here every summer and most of them die while learning swimming. Residents are demanding the concerned authorities to erect a fence around the lake and set up a signboard to indicate danger.