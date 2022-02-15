Hyderabad: Jawaharnagar locals perturbed by smoke from landfill's power plant

Hyderabad: Once again, the Jawaharnagar dump yard is making the life of locals residing in nearby localities a living hell with frequent discharge of thick smoke from the power plant that has been installed at the dump yard last year. The locals alleged that while they were putting up with unbearable stench for the last many years, the smoke from the power plant is adding to their woes causing untold hardships. They said that the smoke is so thick that it can also be visible in the darkness.

"Last year, a 20 MW power plant was set up at the dump yard to generate power from the waste. Though it was installed to give relief to the residents of nearby localities, the exercise proves to be futile with now thick and noxious smoke emanating from it. For the last one week, smoke is being discharged from the plant during nights. We are forced to shut our windows and doors as the smell emanating from the smoke is unbearable," said N Venkata Subba Rao, a local. "The locals have many times requested the officials concerned to provide a permanent solution. However, no official has ever visited our locality to address the issue. Also, the power plant seems to be a failure. Similarly, the government assurance of shifting the dump yard just seems to be a shallow promise," added another local of Jawaharnagar.

"The State government is least bothered about public health. Not only groundwater, now even air is polluted with the smoke emanating from the landfill's power plant. The dump yard is affecting the quality of life of residents. The government should at least now take steps to shift it to some farther place keeping in view the health of locals," urged T Rahul, another resident of Jawaharnagar.