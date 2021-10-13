Hyderabad: Jillelaguda Lake continues overflowing on roads

Hyderabad: The busy road towards Almasguda is flooded for four days as the storm-water drain and the Jillelaguda Lake in the vicinity is overflowing following the collapse of CC road after a heavy rain on Saturday night. As water levels rose alarmingly, vehicles and autos are grounding to a halt due to heavy flow of water on the road.

Following the recent rain, the catchment area of the lake in the last few days has been overflowing on roads and entering the nearby residential area causing inundation.

Adding to the woes of residents, there is no alternate route to reach the main road. Thanks to apathy of the civic body no permanent solution has been found.

Said Mohan Kumar, a resident, "the water is not being diverted from the road; every monsoon the same problem is being repeated and levels rise alarmingly in a matter of minutes during rain. Water enters colonies breaking pipelines and concrete road, causing panic among locals." According to another resident M Karthik, the residents also claimed that in the name of beautification works of the lake its surroundings have been encroached. "The municipal corporation has constructed a walking track which is of no use; instead it had disturbed the water body as the outflow and inflow channels have been disrupted due to which water is overflowing on road for several days."

The constant overflow of water has left destruction in the area, with heavy inundation in several streets. Subsequently, traffic pile-ups and power outages have become a daily problem for locals.

There is a fear among hundreds of residents who live around the lake. They are facing sleepless nights due to fear of water entering their houses.

On Sunday an auto got washed away in Jillelaguda – once a lake which now is a major storm-water drain. With no other alternative motorists still continue to use the flooded road.