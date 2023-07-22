Hyderabad: JNTU postpones exams

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on Friday re-scheduled the fourth year first semester and third year first semester supplementary semester end exams of BTech/BPharm and Pharm D third year regular and supplementary university end exams scheduled for Saturday. As per the revised schedule, the PharmD exams will be held on July 24, while the BTech and BPharmacy exams on August 01.

The university postponed the exams as the State government declared a holiday for educational institutions in the view of heavy fall forecast in the GHMC limits on Saturday.