Hyderabad: JNTUH global alumni meet today

Hyderabad : The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad will be hosting its global alumni meet for two days on December 22 and23. The meet will be inaugurated by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

According to JNTUH officials, several events including an industry-academic conclave, talk on the entrepreneurship track and panel discussion on the conventional career track, cultural, sport and recreational activities have been planned as part of the event. Till date, the university has a total of over 16,000 registered alumni.

The Department of Mechanical Engineering seminar hall that is being developed with the contributions from JNTU-H alumnus of Department of Mechanical Engineering 1971-1975 batch will be launched at the meet. Apart from this, BTech ECE 1994-1998 part-time batch students donated 17 advanced computers to the cyber security laboratory and the alumni of USA Chapter sponsored air conditioners to the reading hall of ladies' hostel.