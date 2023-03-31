Hyderabad: JP Nadda, PM Modi for city; Nadda coming today, Modi on April 8

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda are to visit Hyderabad in a span of eight days.

The visit of the two leaders comes close on the heels of the recent trip of Home Minister Amit Shah to Bidar district, where the TS BJP leaders had met him and briefed on the State's current political developments.

According to the State BJP sources, Nadda will arrive here on March 31 morning. From Shamshabad airport, he will go to Sangareddy and inaugurate the party office. Also he will be virtually inaugurating party offices in Bhupalapally, Warangal, Jangaon and Mahabubabad and party offices in Anantapur and Chittoor districts in Andhra Pradesh. He will interact with party activists and key leaders from the afternoon.

Modi is likely to visit Hyderabad to flag off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express on April 8 at Secunderabad station. He is to lay the foundation for the re-development and modernisation work of Secunderabad station the same day.

While the Prime Minister's itinerary is yet to be confirmed, he is likely to attend two more programmes, which were put off during his earlier proposed visit to the city.