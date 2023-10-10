Hyderabad: Junior doctors demand timely payment of stipend

Hyderabad: Stating that the delayed payment of stipends was not only disrupting the financial planning of junior residents but also impacting their overall morale and productivity, the junior residents have demanded the government ensure the stipends are paid between the 5th to 10th of every month.



The Junior Doctors Association President Dr P Kaushik Kumar said that their payment of stipend was irregular and delayed, which was causing significant hardships for many junior residents. “We want to indicate that these stipends arriving irregularly are causing considerable inconvenience and financial uncertainty for the recipients. Such delays not only disrupt the financial planning of junior residents but also impact their overall morale and productivity,” said Kaushik Kumar.

The doctors wanted the government to implement a more structured and efficient system for the disbursement of stipends. The doctors said that they accepted a one-month delay in stipends but they propose that the cheque numbers for stipends be cleared between the 5th and 10th of every month. Adhering to this schedule would ensure a regular monthly stipend for junior residents. By adopting this approach, we can provide some predictability and assurance to junior residents regarding their stipends.

The JUDA president explained the process, saying that departments should send attendance to the principal office, the principal will transmit attendance to the DME office, the DME office will send token numbers to the Pay and Account office, and the Pay and Account office will send token numbers to the Finance department.