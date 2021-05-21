 Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Junior doctors of Gandhi Hospital to strike from June 20

Junior doctors of Gandhi Hospital to strike from June 20
x

Junior doctors of Gandhi Hospital to strike from June 20

Highlights

Junior doctors of Gandhi Hospital will go on strike from June 20 if the government does not accept their demands, said Junior Doctors Association...

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior doctors of Gandhi Hospital will go on strike from June 20 if the government does not accept their demands, said Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) chairman Dr Vanam Manikumar.

Manikumar alleged that they were not allowed to submit the memorandum to the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao when he visited Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday. He also continued that the CM assured to hold talks with them and urged not to go on strike in view of the COVID-19 condition in the state.

"There was no call from the Chief Minister's Office even two days after his visit to the Gandhi Hospital. The government should take a call on their salary hike which has been kept pending for a long time and could no longer be ignored," Manikumar said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X