Hyderabad: Junior doctors of Gandhi Hospital to strike from June 20

Junior doctors of Gandhi Hospital will go on strike from June 20 if the government does not accept their demands, said Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) chairman Dr Vanam Manikumar.

Manikumar alleged that they were not allowed to submit the memorandum to the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao when he visited Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday. He also continued that the CM assured to hold talks with them and urged not to go on strike in view of the COVID-19 condition in the state.

"There was no call from the Chief Minister's Office even two days after his visit to the Gandhi Hospital. The government should take a call on their salary hike which has been kept pending for a long time and could no longer be ignored," Manikumar said.