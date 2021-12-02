Hyderabad: Junior doctors' protest hits OP services at Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad: The junior doctors at the state-run Gandhi Hospital boycotted the Out-Patient services as a part of an ongoing protest against the postponement of NEET-PG 2021 counselling thereby affecting the patient services. The protest to continue till December 3. Meanwhile, the patients were treated by the senior doctors in the hospital on the day.

Dr D Sagar, president, Telangana Junior Doctors Association said, "The usual date of NEET-PG was on January 5, 2021 and it was first postponed to April 18, then second postponement to September 11."

He further added that though October 26, was announced as counselling date, due to OBC reservation case lying in the court, it was postponed to November 16. With Diwali holidays for Supreme Court, it was again postponed to January 6, 2022.

"Nothing is in our control. An entire year has passed and the government is not bothered about overburdened doctors. The patients are the worst-affected and the government is watching while health care system is collapsing. It's high time the government conduct NEET counselling as soon as possible and reduce the burden on doctors," said Sagar.