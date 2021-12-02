  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Junior doctors' protest hits OP services at Gandhi Hospital

Junior doctors’ protest hits OP services at Gandhi Hospital
x

Junior doctors’ protest hits OP services at Gandhi Hospital

Highlights

Protest to continue till tomorrow

Hyderabad: The junior doctors at the state-run Gandhi Hospital boycotted the Out-Patient services as a part of an ongoing protest against the postponement of NEET-PG 2021 counselling thereby affecting the patient services. The protest to continue till December 3. Meanwhile, the patients were treated by the senior doctors in the hospital on the day.

Dr D Sagar, president, Telangana Junior Doctors Association said, "The usual date of NEET-PG was on January 5, 2021 and it was first postponed to April 18, then second postponement to September 11."

He further added that though October 26, was announced as counselling date, due to OBC reservation case lying in the court, it was postponed to November 16. With Diwali holidays for Supreme Court, it was again postponed to January 6, 2022.

"Nothing is in our control. An entire year has passed and the government is not bothered about overburdened doctors. The patients are the worst-affected and the government is watching while health care system is collapsing. It's high time the government conduct NEET counselling as soon as possible and reduce the burden on doctors," said Sagar.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X