Hyderabad: K Chandrasekhar Rao takes break to devise new poll strategies

Hyderabad : BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to take up a mid-course review of the impact of the poll campaign that had taken place so far and evolve new strategies to take on the Congress in places where the pink party was facing some sort of risk factor.

Hence on the eve of Diwali festivities, KCR has decided to give a three-day break to his ‘Praja Ashirwada’ public meetings. Instead, he invited select seniormost BRS leaders for crucial meetings at his farm house in Erravalli from Friday. KCR will analyse the winning prospects of the BRS in every Assembly segment and set things right in the constituencies where the BRS is facing tough situation. He has also called for survey reports on the ground situation of the BRS vis a vis the Congress to take necessary measures to ensure that the pink party was back in power for the third consecutive term. KCR feels that there were certain constituencies where the party was suffering due to internal bickerings and there were a few other segments where the Congress was having an edge.

During the three-day deliberations, the BRS chief will draw an action plan to gain upper hand over the rivals and the method that needs to be adopted to change the perception of voters in favour of the BRS. Poaching a large number of leaders and workers is also being examined.

The BRS observers have been asked to submit the status report of the campaign. KCR will directly call the observers on phone and interact with them to resolve the political challenges.

He is also focussing more on old Khammam, Nalgonda and Mahbubnagar districts where the Congress senior leaders were competing strongly to win the election. KTR and T Harish Rao will also be involved in finalising the strategies to see that the Congress does not get any advantage in these constituencies.