Hyderabad: Kapra Lake turns a hub for illegal activities

Hyderabad: The Kapra Lake, which has shrunk to 83 acres from 163, is in worse condition, as the State Irrigation department has not developed or restored the water body for which Rs 9 crore was allocated. The engineering wing of the department has failed to protect the lake. With no fencing, the lake shores have become a spot for smoking ganja and boozing.



Several complaints have been filed by the residents, but no serious action has been initiated by authorities. Due to their apathy the lake is fully polluted and has become a place for encroachments. With continuous dumping of waste and inflows of sewage, it has turned into a cesspool.

As no officials are visiting the water body for many years, many youngsters gather during late-night hours to indulge in illegal activities. When nearby residents question them for creating nuisance they resort to threats. A few others have brazenly dumped construction waste near the lake, because of which its condition has turned pathetic, said a resident Shanmukh Priya.

People who stay close-by had demanded the department to restore the lake after which the local MLA, along with the department officials inspected it. Funds were sanctioned to restore the water body, assuring proper timely maintenance to the residents. But for several years it has been completely neglected by officials.

Speaking on the issue, GHMC corporator from Kapra ward -1 S Swarna Raj said, "sad to see that no restoration work has been taken up by the Deputy Engineer (DE) of the Irrigation department, though it promised to complete the task and make it ready for inauguration in May this year. But till now no work has been done. Out of Rs 9 crore, an amount of Rs 3 crore has been released to the irrigation wing. The fencing work has been left incomplete; there is no response from the concerned DE."

The corporator said the residents have been complaining of many people resorting to illegal activities. An inspection was carried out; it was found that the lake area has become 'bar and hotel' for many people. Due to the delay in carrying out work by the department such illegal activities are taking place, he lamented.

"If the lake area is completely fenced, it will prevent those who practice illegal activities around the lake," said another resident Harsha.