Hyderabad: Kavitha pledges support to Kumbh Sandesh Yatra

Banjara Hills: MLC and Telangana Jagruthi president Kalvakuntla Kavitha has pledged her organisation's support and to participate in the preparatory Kumbh Sandesh Yatra scheduled to be taken out in the City on February 19.

The city yatra, a preparatory event to the main yatra, will reach Kanyakumari on February 27. It will pass through Andhra Pradesh before reaching Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

It is intended to bring to the world's notice the country's feats achieved after Corona pandemic, representatives of the Gramodaya Chambers of Commerce and Technology (GCAT), which is based in Telangana and set up Mission 5151 to organise the yatra, explained the details of the event to Kavitha at her residence on Saturday.

The MLC praised GCAT project, saying it has the scope to become well known across the world. She lauded GCAT for taking up as a pilot project in Ibrahimpur of Siddipet district the marketing problems of Telangana Sona cultivation propagated by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Among the representatives who called on Kavitha were GCAT founder and working president D Vasanth, yatra national coordinator M Srinivas Reddy, CEO Shravan Madap, COO Kameswar Raju, Telangana Jagruthi leader Mede Rajiv Sagar was present. They appealed to people to take part in the yatra in large numbersand make it successful.