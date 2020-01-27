Hyderabad: Keshavapuram reservoir works put on fast track

Hyderabad: The Keshavapuram reservoir construction in Shamirpet will undo the drinking water shortage this year. Apart from reservoir, water treatment plant with 750 Mld (million liter per day) is being established.



"The Keshavapuram reservoir is being built exclusively to serve drinking water needs for Hyderabad during summer. The water to the Keshavapuram reservoir with a storage level of 10 tmc (thousand million cubic feet) would be supplied from Kondapochama reservoir which is built on Krishna River. From here Hyderabad would be getting 172 MGD (million gallons per day).

The Phase I inner lake construction works of the Rs 4,777 crore worth reservoir is underway, pipeline works will begin in February," said Subash, Executive Engineer, HMWSSB.

As of now, The Telangana State government is supplying water to Hyderabad through a lengthy pipeline from a distance of over 150 km from Krishna and Godavari rivers. Despite this, water supplies are inadequate for the city especially during summers when rivers dry-up.

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has taken up the project with an estimated cost of Rs 4,777 Cr, out of which the government will allocate 20 per cent, which will be repaid at the time of the maintenance period. MEIL has a deadline of 36 months for the completion of the project and the firm had to pay Rs 98 crore to the Water Board as bank guarantee. Due to delay in guarantee bill payment the project was delayed since 2015.

Around 1,572 hectares were identified so far for construction, in which 1,200 hectares are of private property and 372 hectares fall under reserve forest.

Currently, the HMWSSB is supplying around 468 MLD (million liters per day) of drinking water to city through various sources including Himayatsagar, Osmansagar, Krishna and Godavari rivers.