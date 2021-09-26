Hyderabad: Kidney-friendly diet must to keep renal ailments at bay

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday called for creation of better awareness on kidney ailments. Expressing concern over the growing number of kidney diseases, she emphasised the role of nephrologists and the Nephrology forums in creating greater awareness on kidney ailments.

Addressing the inaugural of the silver jubilee celebrations of the Hyderabad Nephrology Forum on Saturday, she stated that good understanding of common causes and prevention methods would help reduce number of kidney ailments. The Governor also called for the healthy and active lifestyle, while stressing on kidney-friendly diet. "Regular monitoring of blood pressure and necessary preventive measures will help protect kidneys," she added.

Dr Tamilisai appreciated the efforts of the Hyderabad Nephrology Forum in creating awareness on kidney diseases and connecting the nephrologists in honing their skills and getting to share the latest developments in the field of nephrology. She had suggested the Forum to continue work as a scientific platform for the professional advancement of nephrologists.

She recalled her experiences of attending many nephrology conferences along with her husband and eminent nephrologist Dr P Soundararajan. Forum representatives and senior nephrologists Krishnan, Anuradha Raman, Girish Narayan, Manisha Sahay, Manjusha Yedla and others were present.