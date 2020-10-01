Hyderabad killing: Avanthi escaped from home to marry Hemanth, says Lakshma Reddy

In Hyderabad honour killing case, the Gachibowli police have taken Avanthi's father Lakshma Reddy and uncle Yughandar Reddy into six custody from Cherlapalli jail.

During the inquiry, Lakshma Reddy said that they have confined Avanthi to home after learning her relation with Hemanth. However, she escaped from them and married Hemanth. "For our family prestige is more important than life and with Avanthi's marriage, we were unable to face colony residents and killed Hemanth," Lakshma Reddy told the police.

The police will reconstruct the crime scene with the accused at the kidnap spot.

The police are still questioning Avanthi's family about the consequences which led to kill Hemanth even after Avanthi transferred properties on her name to his father after marrying Hemanth.

On Wednesday, Avanthi met the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police CP Sajjanar and sought protection claiming that she has a threat from her family. She submitted a memorandum to CP asking him to ensure that the accused are awarded strict punishment. The CP assured Avanthi that the accused will be punished soon through the fast-track court and also provide 24-hour security at Hemanth's residence.